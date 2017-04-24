ECHL Kelly Cup: Eagles Punch Ticket To Round 2
The Colorado Eagles were able to move onto the next round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, as they would win four straight against the Idaho Steelheads after dropping Game 1 of the series. The Eagles will have a tough opponent up next for them, as they will be playing against the defending Kelly Cup champions, the Allen Americans.
