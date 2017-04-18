ECHL Kelly Cup: Eagles Look To Increase Series Lead Over Steelheads
After taking the 2-1 series lead this weekend, the Colorado Eagles will look to go up on a 3-1 series lead over the Idaho Steelheads, as they will play game 4 in Boise tonight. If the Eagles win tonight, they will be one win away from advancing to the second round.
