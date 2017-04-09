Colorado Avalanche: The Will Butcher Watch has Begun
Congratulations to the University of Denver Pioneers for winning the NCAA Championship; now, the Will Butcher watch begins for the Colorado Avalanche. The DU Pioneers are national champions, and while Will Butcher is enjoying his post victory Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche are probably working up a contract for him to sign.
