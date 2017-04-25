Colorado Avalanche Struggling to Sign Will Butcher - ...
Remember when I said in this post that if the Avs didn't sign Will Butcher by May, you might as well wave goodbye to the young man's rights? Well, May 1st is on this coming Monday, and Butcher still hasn't signed a contract. According to BSN Denver , both sides are "still talking," but that does not mean there is any heft behind those words, it could just be a formality on Butcher's end.
