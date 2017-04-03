Blackhawks vs. Avalanche lineups, starting goalies, and how to watch
The Chicago Blackhawks begin their final road trip of the regular season when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Pepsi Center. In their four meetings so far this season, the Blackhawks have come away with three victories, including their memorable 6-3 victory on March 19 which saw Chicago score three goals in 34 seconds to comeback from a three-goal deficit.
