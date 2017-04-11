Blackhawks' Rozsival has surgery for ...

Blackhawks' Rozsival has surgery for facial fractures

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Blackhawks' Rozsival has surgery for facial fractures Chicago Blackhawks backup defenseman Michal Rozsival had surgery to repair facial fractures Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2onnmBp Colorado Avalanche center Mikhail Grigorenko, front, looks to pass the puck as Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Michal Rozsival, of the Czech Republic, covers in the third period overtime of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Denver. The Avalanche won 4-3 in overtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC