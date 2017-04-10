Avalanche could be in for big changes...

Avalanche could be in for big changes after dismal season

Here's how far the Avalanche tumbled: Their 48 points were the lowest in a full season since 1999-2000, when the expansion Atlanta Thrashers had 39. Colorado was pretty much out of the playoff race by Christmas. Now, the real work begins for Hall of Fame forward-turned-general manager Joe Sakic.

