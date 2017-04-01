Avalanche center J.T. Compher part of the "reboot" preview
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher, left, is congratulated by center Joe Colborne after Compher scored his first NHL goal, during the third period of the team's hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Denver. In the past month, the Avalanche - as part of general manager Joe Sakic's plan to get younger and faster and chase away the stench of this horrible season - has signed and brought in 2016 first-round draft choice Tyson Jost, 19; traded for winger Sven Andrighetto, 24; and recalled Anton Lindhom, 22, and J.T. Compher, 21, from the AHL's San Antonio Rampage.
