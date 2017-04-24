Anatomy of a Goal

TV's chicken-and-egg analogy in a thread awhile back was the inspiration for this and got me wondering how the Avs' forwards compare to elite forwards on real hockey teams in terms of their share of the team's production. Did the Avs have the 2nd fewest 5v5 goals because the core didn't score much or did the core not score much because the Avs had the 2nd fewest 5v5 goals? I have no idea but here's 1400 words anyway.

