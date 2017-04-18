Americans Prepare For Hischier, Switzerland In Quarterfinals
After finishing the preliminary round with an undefeated 4-0 record, the Americans will be kicking off their quarterfinal play against Switzerland on April 20th. Avs fans will want to watch this game carefully, as top prospect Nico Hischier will be representing Switzerland in this game against the Americans.
