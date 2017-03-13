Winning complicates things for Avalanche management
You may think winning would be a good thing for the Colorado Avalanche at this point in the season. They're 15 points worse than the second-worst team in the league, they are ensured the best odds in the lottery, and they are on pace to be the worst team in the shootout era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Hockey.
