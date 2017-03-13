Will Butcher Announced As Hobey Baker...

Will Butcher Announced As Hobey Baker Award Finalist

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mile High Hockey

Looking ahead to DU's game against the University of North Dakota in the semi-finals of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, the Pioneers captain and Avs prospect Will Butcher has been named one of the finalists for the coveted Hobey Baker Award. In his senior year for the Pioneers, Butcher has had his best season so far as he has been able to accumulate 35 points in 38 games for the team this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC