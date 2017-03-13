Will Butcher Announced As Hobey Baker Award Finalist

Looking ahead to DU's game against the University of North Dakota in the semi-finals of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, the Pioneers captain and Avs prospect Will Butcher has been named one of the finalists for the coveted Hobey Baker Award. In his senior year for the Pioneers, Butcher has had his best season so far as he has been able to accumulate 35 points in 38 games for the team this season.

