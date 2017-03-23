Why the NHL didn't accept Quebec City's expansion bid

It's hard to believe that's its been 22 years since the Quebec Nordiques, arguably at the peak of their franchise's on-ice product, moved to Denver to become the Colorado Avalanche . Although significant time has passed, the wound is still very much raw, with the added bad taste left with the fanbase that the Avalanche would instantly become a powerhouse in the NHL over the next seven years, winning two Stanley Cups.

