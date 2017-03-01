Wheeler, Ehlers lead Jets to 6-1 rout of Avalanche
Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and two assists, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Making his 10th straight start in goal, Connor Hellebuyck almost had his second straight shutout for the Jets until Gabriel Landeskog scored with 15.4 seconds left in the game.
