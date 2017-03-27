Tyson Jost signs with Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche Tyson Jost hits the nice during a power skating session by skating instructor Tracy Tutton.EEThe Avalanche held it's annual development camp July 6, 2016 at Family Sports Center. The Avalanche on Wednesday night signed Jost, its 2016 first-round draft choice, to a three-year entry level contract, and he is expected to join the NHL team Thursday and possibly play as soon as Friday against the St. Louis Blues at the Pepsi Center.

