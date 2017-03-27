Tyson Jost leaves North Dakota to sign with the Avalanche

It wasn't a foregone conclusion, but when Tyson Jost told the Denver Post' s Terry Frei this past summer he only planned to play "one or two years" in the NCAA, it was clear the 19-year-old from St. Albert saw himself on the fast-track to the NHL. The 5'11" center is now one step closer to reaching that goal after signing an entry-level contract today with the Colorado Avalanche, after playing one year for the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

