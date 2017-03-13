Red Wings vs. Avalanche: Former arch-...

Red Wings vs. Avalanche: Former arch-rival makes final visit to Joe Louis Arena

Read more: MLive.com

Former Red Wings tough guy Darren McCarty helped make the Detroit-Colorado the fiercest in all of sports at one time. * The Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry was once the fiercest in sports but the final chapter at Joe Louis Arena will be written with a bit of a whimper as both teams are near the bottom of the NHL's overall standings.

Chicago, IL

