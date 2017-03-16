Peters Statement on President Trump's Proposed Budget

Hundreds of thousands of Irish people were not transported to the Americas as slaves, despite nearly decade-old claims circula Player of the Year Destiny Pitts, Birmingham Detroit Country Day, Sr. ___ First-Team All-State Destiny Pitts, Birmingham Detroit Country Day DENVER - J.T. Compher scored his first NHL goal, Calvin Pickard stopped 27 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senator Gary Peters , Ranking Member of the Federal Spending Oversight Subcommittee, released the following statement regarding President Trump's proposed budget that dramatically cuts critical domestic programs: "President Trump's proposed budget makes drastic cuts that will hit Michigan families and businesses in both urban and rural areas especially hard, including cuts to transportation services education, job training and programs that are essential for protecting ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.