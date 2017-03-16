Peters Statement on President Trump's Proposed Budget
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senator Gary Peters , Ranking Member of the Federal Spending Oversight Subcommittee, released the following statement regarding President Trump's proposed budget that dramatically cuts critical domestic programs: "President Trump's proposed budget makes drastic cuts that will hit Michigan families and businesses in both urban and rural areas especially hard, including cuts to transportation services education, job training and programs that are essential for protecting ... (more)
