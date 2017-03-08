Ottawa Senators extend win streak to six, defeat Colorado Avalanche 4-2
A little over six years ago, the Ottawa Senators traded Brian Elliott to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Craig Anderson . Fast forward to now, and Anderson is the winningest goalie in Sens history, surpassing Patrick Lalime for 147 wins in an Ottawa jersey.
