Ottawa Senators extend win streak to six, defeat Colorado Avalanche 4-2

18 hrs ago Read more: Silver Seven

A little over six years ago, the Ottawa Senators traded Brian Elliott to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Craig Anderson . Fast forward to now, and Anderson is the winningest goalie in Sens history, surpassing Patrick Lalime for 147 wins in an Ottawa jersey.

