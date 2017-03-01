NHL trade deadline: Avalanche, Canadiens most active, but Matt Duchene stays put

The biggest move at the NHL's trade deadline turned out to be the one that wasn't made, but there were plenty of minor deals to go around. Though the Avalanche were plenty active, selling off four players in all Wednesday, the league's worst team opted to hold on to star forward Matt Duchene, the apple of the NHL's eye and Colorado's most precious asset, with little in the way of big names changing teams before the window closed at 3 p.m. ET.

