NHL star MacKinnon makes Trailer Park Boys cameo at Deuville's Rink

15 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Deuville's Rink in Salmon River provided the setting for a Trailer Park Boys scene involving NHL superstar Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon, who plays forward for the Colorado Avalanche, made a brief appearance in the new trailer for the 11th season of Trailer Park Boys, which will air on Netflix later this month.

