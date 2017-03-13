NHL star MacKinnon makes Trailer Park Boys cameo at Deuville's Rink
Deuville's Rink in Salmon River provided the setting for a Trailer Park Boys scene involving NHL superstar Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon, who plays forward for the Colorado Avalanche, made a brief appearance in the new trailer for the 11th season of Trailer Park Boys, which will air on Netflix later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC