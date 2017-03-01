Los Angeles Kings acquire veteran winger Jarome Iginla at deadline
The Los Angeles Kings have acquired veteran winger Jarome Iginla from the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional 2018 fourth-round pick. The 39-year-old Iginla joins his fifth NHL team for one more run at the Stanley Cup that has eluded him.
