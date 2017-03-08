Johnson likes his game with Avs
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson skates down ice while Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Andrew MacDonald defends during the second period at the Pepsi Center on March 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. Six games back from an injury that forced him to miss 42 games over three months, Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson is already feeling like his old self.
