Jarome Iginla undecided about retiring after 20 seasons

13 hrs ago

Jarome Iginla has nine regular-season games remaining on the three-year, $16-million contract he signed in 2014 with the Colorado Avalanche. The Kings' final game of 2016-17, an April 9 date with the Ducks at Honda Center, could be his NHL finale.

Chicago, IL

