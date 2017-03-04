Iginla traded to Kings
Jarome Iginla was traded by the Colorado Avalanche to the Los Angeles Kings at Wednesday's trade deadline. The Kings are Iginla's fifth team after making his NHL debut in 1996 with the Calgary Flames.
