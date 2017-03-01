Iginla headed to L.A., Habs stay busy on otherwise quiet NHL deadline day
Jarome Iginla was traded to Los Angeles and the Montreal Canadiens stayed busy on an otherwise quiet NHL trade deadline day. Iginla was the most notable name dealt ahead of Wednesday's deadline, the aging winger sent to the Kings where he'll hope to chase his first Stanley Cup.
