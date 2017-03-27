From the Rampage Desk: Week 25

Made it just in time to be included in the team photo - Justin Hamonic was recalled from the Eagles yesterday, we presume as an insurance policy since the staff seems to be reluctant to play him much in game situations - Chris Bigras was not on the ice at practice yesterday but was riding the bike on site. He's missed a couple games with LBI and designated as day-to-day The Heat are a game back of Bakersfield for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division so they're going to need some urgency in the AT&T Center this weekend.

