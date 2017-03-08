Francois Beauchemin's late goal gives Avalanche win over visiting Devils

Avalanche defenseman Francois Beauchemin made consecutive shots on New Jersey goalie Corey Schneider late in the third period Thursday and his second shot touched the twine as the NHL cellar-dweller won 3-2 to extend its winning streak to two games. Beauchemin's third goal of the season came with just 1:14 remaining in the third period, and Colorado improved to 2-1 on a four-game homestand that concludes Saturday.

