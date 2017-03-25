DU hockey loses 1-0 to North Dakota in conference tournament semis
While there was a trophy awarded to Minnesota-Duluth after the Bulldogs won the Frozen Faceoff, 4-3, over North Dakota with a last-minute power-play goal, the 235th matchup between the Bulldogs and the Fighting Hawks resembled more of an old WCHA rivalry game than the NCHC Championship game, with more physicality than finesse. Saturday's opponent, Western Michigan, was the first on January 13. North Dakota, meanwhile, will be a No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC