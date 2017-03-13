Denver & North Dakota Set To Battle I...

Denver & North Dakota Set To Battle In NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Will Butcher and Tyson Jost are set to collide in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament as DU will play UND The NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament schedules have finally been all set up, and we will not have to wait any longer as both Avs prospects Will Butcher and Tyson Jost are set to collide, as the Denver Pioneers will take on the University of North Dakota this coming Friday night. For the Pioneers, the road to the Frozen Four was going through their in-state rivals, the Colorado College Tigers.

Chicago, IL

