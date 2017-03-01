Colorado Avalanche trades Jarome Iginla for draft pick

Forward Jarome Iginla was traded to the Los Angeles Kings from the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Iginla, 39, is in the final season of a three-year, $16 million contract with an average annual value of $5.333 million, according to CapFriendly.com.

