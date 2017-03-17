Colorado Avalanche Prospects Tyson Jost and Will Butcher Will Face-off in NCHC Conference Semifinals
On Friday night, Colorado Avalanche prospects Tyson Jost and Will Butcher will play against one another in an important NCHC Conference semifinal game. The Denver Pioneers and University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to face off, and Colorado Avalanche fans wanting to get a glimpse of two prospects emerging in their ranks should certainly watch the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Sticking.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC