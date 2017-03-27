Colorado Avalanche Prospect Tyson Jost Seems Likely to Stay Another Year in College
The Colorado Avalanche have yet to announce a contract signing with Tyson Jost; the longer he stays unsigned, it becomes more likely that he returns to college for another season. The Colorado Avalanche are in desperate need of offensive help in their top six; however, that help seems unlikely to come in the form of Tyson Jost next season.
