Colorado Avalanche: Matt Duchene's Time With Team is Coming to a Close
Not only are the Colorado Avalanche likely to trade Matt Duchene this summer, but it seems likely that he might ask for a trade as well. Has anybody watched Matt Duchene in a Colorado Avalanche game recently? He looks like the gas left the tank long ago, and like he no longer cares about the fortunes of the team.
