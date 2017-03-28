Colorado Avalanche: Matt Duchene's Ti...

Colorado Avalanche: Matt Duchene's Time With Team is Coming to a Close

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Mile High Sticking

Not only are the Colorado Avalanche likely to trade Matt Duchene this summer, but it seems likely that he might ask for a trade as well. Has anybody watched Matt Duchene in a Colorado Avalanche game recently? He looks like the gas left the tank long ago, and like he no longer cares about the fortunes of the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Sticking.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC