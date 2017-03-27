Capitals hold on to beat Avalanche fo...

Capitals hold on to beat Avalanche for 6th straight win

Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Marcus Johansson and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist, Jay Beagle and John Carlson also scored and the Washington Capitals kept rolling with a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. The Capitals have 110 points, five ahead of idle Columbus, and are on track to clinch the President's Trophy for most points in the league for the second straight season.

Chicago, IL

