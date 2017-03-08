Butcher, Pioneers Drop Tigers In First Game Of Series

In the first game of the best-of-three first round series against the Colorado College Tigers, the Pioneers would show them who is in charge as they would stomp the Tigers with a final score of 4-1. Avs prospect, Will Butcher would have another good showing for the Pioneers as he would contribute with an assist on the Pioneers 2nd goal of the night, as Liam Finlay would find the back of the net on the powerplay to give the Pioneers a 2-0 lead over the Tigers.

