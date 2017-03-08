Butcher, Pioneers Drop Tigers In First Game Of Series
In the first game of the best-of-three first round series against the Colorado College Tigers, the Pioneers would show them who is in charge as they would stomp the Tigers with a final score of 4-1. Avs prospect, Will Butcher would have another good showing for the Pioneers as he would contribute with an assist on the Pioneers 2nd goal of the night, as Liam Finlay would find the back of the net on the powerplay to give the Pioneers a 2-0 lead over the Tigers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Hockey.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC