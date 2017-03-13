Blackhawks vs. Avalanche preview 2017...

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche preview 2017: Start time, schedule, live streaming

The Chicago Blackhawks seek their fifth straight win as they host the Colorado Avalanche in the second half of a back-to-back Sunday at United Center. Chicago returns home after a 2-1 victory Saturday at Toronto to sweep its three-game Canadian road Trip.

