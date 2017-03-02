Bill Allowing Ballot 'Selfies' Approved By Colorado Senate
Bill Allowing Ballot 'Selfies' Approved By Colorado Senate The Colorado state Senate approved a bill Thursday that would make it legal to share completed ballots on social media. FCC Approves Deal To Allow Denver TV In Durango Area People in southwest Colorado could soon be watching Denver-based television thanks to a decision by the Federal Communications Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC