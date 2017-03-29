Avs Mailbag: Is it time for change at the Pepsi Center with Joe Sakic, Jared Bednar?
Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar reacts after Chicago Blackhawks left wing Richard Panik scored in the third period to tie the game on March 19, 2017, in Chicago. Denver Post sports writers Mike Chambers and Terry Frei respond to questions in the Avs Mailbag every other Tuesday during the regular season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC