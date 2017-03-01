Avs GM Joe Sakic on lack of major moves: 'I like my players'
That's the feeling of the Colorado Avalanche general manager and why he didn't make any major moves at the trade deadline Wednesday except dealing Jarome Iginla to Los Angeles for possibly one last playoff push. After all the trade rumors, captain Gabriel Landeskog and forward Matt Duchene remain with the Avalanche - for now, anyway.
