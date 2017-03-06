Avalanche shut out again at home against the Blues
Former teammate Paul Stastny scored his 17th goal of the year and Jake Allen made 27 saves as the St. Louis Blues handed the Colorado Avalanche their 11th shutout and 44th loss on the season in front of a despondent Pepsi Center crowd. The Blues wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in the first period, capitalizing on a Rene Bourque holding penalty on Vladamir Tarasenko just 2:59 in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Hockey.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC