Avalanche not necessarily wrong to keep Duchene, Landeskog: Holding...
The trades left on the table after last Wednesday's 3 p.m. deadline would have been more than most standard kitchens could hold. No, you'd have to go into Thanksgiving mode and construct a Franken-table out of two or three tables to make room for all the players that ended up staying put.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC