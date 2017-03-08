Anderson sets mark; Sens extend win s...

Anderson sets mark; Sens extend win streak to 6

Craig Anderson worked his way to the NHL admiring the work of Patrick Lalime, so passing him to become the all-time wins leader for Ottawa is extra special for the goaltender. Anderson made 14 saves to set the franchise wins mark and the Senators defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

