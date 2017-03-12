12 Shutouts

Twelve shutouts. 131 goals in 68 games and only 87 at 5v5 . How? There's plenty of blame to go around, poor play, apathetic play, clumsy ineffective offensive strategy, defensive strategy that inadvertently oppresses forward puck movement, players in the wrong role, players on the wrong team, players in the wrong league, players with the wrong injuries.

