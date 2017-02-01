Tyson Barrie forced to take on too mu...

Tyson Barrie forced to take on too much for Avalanche

5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Avalanche ice-time leader Tyson Barrie had a minus-2 rating Tuesday at Anaheim and entered Wednesday's game against the Kings with a minus-25, worst among the NHL's 802 players. Make no mistake, the skilled undersized defenseman has been a detriment to the league's worst team at even strength.

