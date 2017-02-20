Trade rumblings: Isles interested in ...

Trade rumblings: Isles interested in Duchene, Caps ponder Shattenkirk

As has become a custom, NHL teams are being proactive and making big moves before the actual day of the trade deadline. So, what's bubbling below the surface even with Ben Bishop and Martin Hanzal off the market? TSN's Insider Trading segment from Monday night provides a bounty of interesting things to consider, even if it's important to note that these rumblings don't argue that anything is imminent.

