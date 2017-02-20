Trade rumblings: Isles interested in Duchene, Caps ponder Shattenkirk
As has become a custom, NHL teams are being proactive and making big moves before the actual day of the trade deadline. So, what's bubbling below the surface even with Ben Bishop and Martin Hanzal off the market? TSN's Insider Trading segment from Monday night provides a bounty of interesting things to consider, even if it's important to note that these rumblings don't argue that anything is imminent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC