Sidney Crosby makes Colorado cancer fighter's dreams come true

WATCH: Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby helped a Colorado girl, battling brain cancer, bring her dream to life by meeting with the 12-year-old following a game earlier this month. Nova Scotia hockey hero Sidney Crosby made dreams come true for a 12-year-old Colorado girl living with brain cancer, when he met her and gave her an autograph after a game in Denver on Feb. 9. Danjela Belo was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, the family told KUSA , and after the seven-centimetre tumour on her brain burst last summer, they didn't think she would survive surgery.

