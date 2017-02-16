Short-side goals on the rise as shooters adjust to goalies
In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick defends as Colorado Avalanche's Matt Duchene works the puck near the goal during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Las Vegas. Quick led the Los Angeles Kings to two Cups by using the Reverse VH and taking advantage of his superhuman athleticism.
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
