Short-side goals on the rise as shoot...

Short-side goals on the rise as shooters adjust to goalies

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick defends as Colorado Avalanche's Matt Duchene works the puck near the goal during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Las Vegas. Quick led the Los Angeles Kings to two Cups by using the Reverse VH and taking advantage of his superhuman athleticism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC