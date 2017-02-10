Our Sources Tell Us: Could Justin Faulk Be In Play in a Deal with the Avalanche?
Adrian Dater of Bleacher Report, a longtime Colorado Avalanche beat writer who still has solid connections at Pepsi Center, tweeted tonight that the Hurricanes are apparently dangling Justin Faulk 's name in potential trade negotiations with the Avs. Faulk, who scored a goal this afternoon in the Canes' 5-2 loss to the Stars , is in the third year of a six-year, $29 million deal that pays him $5.5 million in salary this season and next, increasing to $6 million per for the final two years of the deal. Canes pro scout Joe Nieuwendyk has been a regular at Avalanche games for the past three weeks, and it has been widely reported that the Hurricanes have been sniffing around both Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC