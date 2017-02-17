NHL trade rumors: All in on the Avalanche?
The 2017 NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, with just 12 days between now and the 3 p.m. deadline on March 1. Teams are getting a clearer picture of who will be buyers and who will be sellers at the deadline, and trade rumors around players continue to swirl. Here are NHL trade rumors from around the league for Friday, Feb. 17, with updates from the New York Rangers , New Jersey Devils , Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC